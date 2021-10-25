Antonio Conte sets his conditions to sign!

Yes Zinedine Zidane does not come, PSG could always restart the track leading to Antonio Conte. Free since his departure from Inter Milan at the end of last season, the Italian coach is ready to resume service, but under certain conditions.

Tale on the PSG list for the succession of Pochettino

The day after another disappointing performance from Paris Saint-Germain, the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino is claimed by thousands of supporters on social networks. If for the moment, the Parisian direction has not yet communicated on the subject, the foreign media assure that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo are already probing the ground in search of a probable successor of the Argentine coach. According to ESPN, Qatar’s great dream is called Zinédine Zidane.

But the former manager of Real Madrid seems rather interested in the post of Didier Deschamps on the bench of the French selection. Recently approached by the president of PSG, Zidane would have declined the offer, preferring to wait for the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the end of Deschamps’ contract to take up the torch. The track leading to Antonio Conte could therefore be a viable solution for Paris Saint-Germain.

The American sports channel indicates that Leonardo, the sports director of the Rouge et Bleu, is a fan of the Italian coach. However, the capital club has very little leeway in this matter. Antonio Conte having already chosen his next destination.





Antonio Conte open to negotiation with Man United

Indeed, the Italian journalist Fabio Santini reveals this Monday thatAntonio Conte recently said ” no “ at the call of the new wealthy owners of Newcastle United. Free from any commitment since July 1, the former Inter Milan coach is ready to resume service, but not to join any club “Because he is waiting for a call from Manchester United”.

Antonio Conte would notably agree to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who lost all credibility after a historic humiliation at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5) on Sunday in the Premier League. The former Italy coach still has certain conditions before making a real commitment with the Red Devils.

“Conte’s position,” they tell me, “is that he’s interested in the job, but not without conditions. Antonio Conte, when he chooses his next team, he wants to go to a team that can win the Champions League. He wants to show, he has wanted it for a long time, that he is one of the best coaches in the world. To do this, he knows he must win the Champions League “, told journalist Duncan Castles for The Times, on The Transfer Window podcast. Expected in Paris, Conte could thus land at Manchester United.