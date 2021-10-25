Apple defends the notch of the new MacBook Pros

Faced with the predictable epidermal reactions to the notch that sits atop the screen of the new MacBook Pros, Apple has chosen to do a little teaching. Invited this weekend in the Same Brain podcast, the patroness of the MacBook Pro range Shruti Haldea has indeed gone up to the front to defend this controversial design element.

Shruti Haldea presents the latest from the Cupertino laboratories. Apple image.

The director of this range of Macs recalled that the notch and menu bar area did not nibble on precious pixels. On the contrary, it is added to the existing space and increases the total size of the screen. In fact, the zone below the notch remains in 16/10 format, as on the old machines, but the menu bar – a generally static element – is relegated to this “bonus” zone, an operation which will not disorientate any. iPhone user notch.





Haldea praised the intelligence of this approach, which frees up useful space while pushing back the bezels of the screen (according to Apple, the top screen bezel is 60% thinner on newer MacBook Pros and bezels sides lost 24%). The director also took the opportunity to mention the full screen mode of macOS, which applies a black bar at the top of the screen and makes the notch much less visible.

A notch ? What notch?

On the official Apple page dedicated to the MacBook Pro, the latter is also quite discreet: the American company puts more emphasis on the full screen and dark mode of macOS. But apart from the headaches it will give developers, Apple is probably right to bet that this little growth will quickly be forgotten.