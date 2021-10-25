Apple refuses to repair an iPhone under warranty that it damaged

Apple is being sued by a man from San Francisco who claims $ 1,383.13, the exact cost of his iPhone 12. He claims that Apple refused to repair his iPhone under warranty when the company is responsible for the have damaged.

In San Francisco, Theodore A. Kim decided to sue Apple and claim $ 1,383.13, the exact amount he paid for his iPhone 12 released in 2020 with the A14 Bionic chip. Theodore bought his iPhone 12 in October 2020 in Vietnam. The device is under warranty until October 2022. However, Apple refused to repair his iPhone, which was allegedly damaged by one of the company’s technicians, according to the owner.

Theodore Kim returned to the United States during the pandemic with his iPhone bought in Vietnam. The smartphone nevertheless encountered problems reading US SIM cards. Theodore therefore called the Apple support service to find out what to do next. Apple advised him to bring his iPhone 12 to a local Apple Store.





Apple reportedly destroyed the SIM card holder, but does not want to fix the iPhone

The owner has left his iPhone at an Apple Store in San Francisco in order to solve his problem. He explained that: “ so i took it to the store and they sent it to the repair depot “. Apple teams came back to him saying: “ we are not going to fix it because it has been modified “.

Apple did not say how the smartphone was modified, but Theodore Kim recovered his iPhone 12 with the SIM card holder completely destroyed. He therefore lodged a complaint claiming that his smartphone was damaged while in Apple’s possession. However, the Cupertino company replied that it would obviously have repaired it if a technician had broken the SIM card holder.

In addition, Theodore Kim also offered to pay for the repair of your iPhone 12 under warranty, but Apple also refused. He therefore claims $ 1,383.13 from Apple to reimburse the cost of his iPhone 12. This is not the first time that a person in a similar situation has decided to sue Apple. As Theodore Kim himself put it, “ we will see what happens “.

