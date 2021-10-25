Armed individuals enter his home, the lumberjack in shock!

Franck hastened to seize his Instagram account on October 24 to inform Internet users of a discovery that made him very angry. Indeed, he found evidence that armed individuals were present on his property. Evidence that he would have preferred not to find since they denote a flagrant lack of respect. Franck preferred not to keep this in silence and he sent a warning message on his Instagram account. Objeko tells you everything!

Franck from Love is in the meadow, make the Web react

Franck is a 46-year-old sylviculturist who decides to finally find the woman of his life. And for this, he courageously calls on Karine Le Marchand and Love is in the meadow for this great adventure. Over the course of the episodes, it is with Anne-Lise that he decides to try the adventure. The lovebirds even exchanged their first kiss on the roof of Franck’s mill. But this great sensitive had also been touched by the other of his suitors. However, she preferred to retire because she realized that Franck could not necessarily agree to launch into a long-distance relationship to start this new story on which he relied so much on.

Was this choice of reason to be contrasted with a choice of the heart? Objeko grant you that fans of Love is in the meadow were worried about the new romance of Franck and Anne-Lise. Worried that his feelings for the other contender, Cécile, will gain the upper hand sooner or later. Thus forcing the silviculturist to end up with his beak in the water.

Anger at the incivility of certain hunters

But Franck therefore once again makes the Web react to a subject that has nothing to do with Love is in the meadow so. “When you go into your woods and find this kind of thing, you tell yourself that not only does this person come home to you as if they were at home and that they also leave their garbage there. This kind of person irresponsible towards nature will be surprised that one day access to my woods will be prohibited. It’s not hard to take them home and put them in the recycling bag. “, wrote Franck, in the caption of a photo which shows that rifle casings are left abandoned in his wood.

Fans of Love is in the meadow know that Franck has a tendency to use punishing vocabulary and to be reserved. Far from him the idea of ​​getting carried away. So, for him to decide to share this kind of message on Instagram, it was because he had to be particularly angry.

In the comments, the hunters at odds are not supported by other fans of this “sport” either. Indeed, Franck’s message left no one indifferent. Several “friends of the hunt” also say they are outraged to see that some show such negligence. “I understand your annoyance! My partner is a passionate nature hunter like you and he does not tolerate this kind of attitude from some people who do not respect anything. “, could we read in particular. And Franck did not fail to congratulate the responsible attitude of this hunter. Adding this: “I have been hunting for 30 years and have never left a case in the wild. Question of respect for nature. “

Other Internet users get carried away in comments, supporting the anger of the candidate farmer of Love is in the meadow. “People are as disrespectful as possible. “, could we thus read. Or : “You have to be united between hunters, but no, it’s incivility! ” Throughout the messages, Franck still replied to a few of them. He even explained that he could consider stopping hunting because he finds it so important to respect nature. “The behavior of some hunters will one day make me stop hunting. Many disgust me. I started hunting in Alsace, they have a great ethic. “, he said. Objeko Grant you, some Internet users’ reactions denote more of an aversion against hunting than against leaving your cartridges behind. But Franck framed his remarks well so as not to put all hunters in the same bag.



