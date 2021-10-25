ASSE: Geoffroy-Guichard behind closed doors at least until November 17!

Meeting urgently this Monday following the incidents of the match between AS Saint-Etienne and Angers, the disciplinary committee had a heavy hand against the Greens.

The behavior of some Saint-Etienne supporters, Friday evening in the Cauldron, had caused a delay in the kick-off for the match between ASSE and SCO. In view of this, the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League had an appointment on Monday, and a first sanction fell while waiting for the case to be studied more closely.

” In view of the incidents that occurred before the AS Saint-Etienne – Angers SCO meeting (11th day of Ligue 1), the LFP Disciplinary Commission decided to put the case under investigation. The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report.





In addition, it pronounces the following two measures as a precaution:

Total closed doors of the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium until the delivery of the final measure.The AS Saint-Etienne – Clermont Foot 63 meeting scheduled for Sunday November 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

Closure of the AS Saint-Etienne visitor area for away matches until the final measure is pronounced.

The FC Metz – AS Saint-Etienne meeting scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure », Announced the authorities.