assistant director fired from a previous film after a gun incident

He is one of the people at the heart of the investigation. Dave Halls, assistant director of the film Rust, whose filming was interrupted after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had been fired from the set of a previous film after an incident involving a gun, reports CNN.

Described as an experienced professional but suffering from a bad reputation, the assistant director allowed dangerous practices to take place on the sets he worked on, argued NBC News Sunday.





A precedent dating back to 2019

Dave Halls worked as an assistant director on the film Freedom’s Path in 2019 when a gun was unexpectedly discharged, the detonation projecting a member of the film’s crew. Supported by a doctor on the spot, the victim did not return to the film set until a few days later.

Evicted from the set, Dave Halls was then fired from the production of the film and replaced. A new gunsmith then joined the team to complete the film.

Dave Halls is the one who, on the set of Rust, handed the gun to Alec Baldwin, informing him that it was not loaded. He “didn’t know the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.