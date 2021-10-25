Asterix and Obelix Mission Cleopatra: 24 details hidden in the film

Return on the famous comedy of Alain Chabat diffused this evening on TF1, and on all the easter eggs which are hidden inside.

A reference to Jurassic Park, a song by Claude François, a voice you know well and a message hidden in a pyramid … Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, broadcast tonight on TF1 and carried by Christian Clavier, Gérard Depardieu and Jamel Debbouze is full of little winks. Back to all the easter eggs and hidden details that can be found in Alain Chabat’s film …

“The sharp stuff there?”

At the very beginning ofAsterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, when Caesar evokes the pyramids and draws an imaginary triangle with his finger, we can see a reference to Pulp Fiction. Indeed, in Quentin Tarantino’s film released 8 years earlier, Uma Thurman also drew a fictitious square in the void when she arrived at Jack Rabbit Slim’s with John Travolta.

At the table, the crocs!

Second reference to a cinema classic! When Cleopatra feeds her crocodiles a little lamb to eat in front of a horrified Numerobis, the scene directly echoes the raptors’ meal in Jurassic Park. In Steven Spielberg’s film, it was a whole ox that was winched to the voracious jaws of the dinos.

Have you seen these Gauls?

From the comic strip Asterix and the Goths (published in 1963), the drawing of Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix which serves as a research notice to pirates was signed by Albert Uderzo himself!

my heart Will Go On

Still on the pirate drakkar, when boarding the Asterix ship, Captain Barbe-Rouge played by Bernard Farcy refers to another monument of cinema. Like Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, his arms wide open on the bow of his boat, he cries out in effect: “I am the king of the world.” This is also a small mistake, because the original line of James Cameron’s film is: “I am the master of the world.”

And 4!

If we observe the lookout a little more closely, as the pirate ship sinks into the ocean, we can see that the lookout embodied by Mouss Diouf keeps the accounts of all the ships that were sunk by the Gauls. .

Alexandria, Alexandra

When arriving in Egypt, while the silhouette of the lighthouse of Alexandria looms on the horizon, Asterix and Obelix spontaneously begin to quote the words of the famous song of Claude Francois. Several other musical references are hidden in Mission Cleopatra, for example when Barbe-Rouge explains that his ship is a “famous three-masted ship as thin as a bird” (in reference to the song Santiano), where when three bearded rockers similar to the ZZ Top invite themselves to the Numérobis shipyard.

Itineris

Incarnated by Isabelle Nanty, this Egyptian worker prone to voice interference obviously refers to an old mobile phone service widely used in the early 2000s. Panoramix also supports the wink with a little play on words, when explains to Numérobis that: “Itinéris is right not to let it go (SFR).”

Ouhécharlis

On the construction site of Numérobis, when Amonbofis observes the work from afar, we can see through his binoculars a worker wearing a blue loincloth and a red and white striped t-shirt, in reference to the hero of the books game Where’s Charlie ?. In the credits of the film, we can also see that this extra, credited under the name of Ouhécharlis, is embodied by … Louis Leterrier (director of Transporteur and second assistant director on Mission Cleopatra).

Nexusis

The henchman of Amonbofis played by Edouard Montoute, named Tournevis in the original comic book, was renamed Nexusis in the film.Alain Chabat. This is a reference to the “Nexus-6”, the next generation replicants in Blade Runner.

At Vito Corleone

Unless you use a magnifying glass, it will be difficult for you to spot this little detail, hidden on the map that Caesar is consulting. Indeed, looking a little more closely at the document, we can see that Sicily bears the mention “mafia”. No doubt a little nod to the origins of the Corleone family in The Godfather.

“It’s a cape, it’s a peninsula …”

When he climbs the nose of the sphinx and accidentally makes it fall, Obelix recites some famous lines taken from Cyrano de Bergerac. This is a little nod to this monument of literature, brilliantly interpreted by Gérard Depardieu ten years before he put on Obelix’s breeches in Mission Cleopatra.



Coded message

When the Gauls find themselves locked in the pyramid, one of the messages that are inscribed on the wall has a specific meaning. As long as you know how to decipher Egyptian hieroglyphics, you should actually be able to see the following message: “If you can read this, you are an archaeologist.”

Cameo 2

The Roman centurion that we can see here on the left – when the legionary Menubestofplus is beaten by the spy of Caius Céplus – is none other than Pierre Tchernia, famous French director and traditional narrator of the adventures of Asterix in the cinema. He also gives voice again throughout Mission Cleopatra.

Cameo 3

“Contrary to a widely held belief, the lobster feeds exclusively on seafood, which does not prevent it from remaining very human.” The voice-over that we can hear when this little report interrupts Obelix’s charge against the Roman army is that of … Jean-Pierre Bacri. An actor whoAlain Chabat knows very well for having worked with him on his first feature film, Didier.

Known air

From the Professional (by Georges Lautner and with Jean-Paul Belmondo), the musical theme composed by Ennio Morricone that we hear resonating in this scene is also known to have accompanied the advertisements of the Royal Canin brand, where we could already see dogs running in slow motion.

“When attacked, the Empire strikes back”

This line, recited by the Roman officer Caius Céplus after the strangulation of one of his soldiers, is an obvious tribute to the Star Wars saga and to the character of Darth Vader. A reference supported by the character’s helmet, identical to Vader’s, and even by John Williams’ imperial theme, which can be heard echoing in the scene at the time.

The Raft of the Medusa

Once again sunk by an Obelix projectile, the pirates watch their boat sinking while drifting on a makeshift raft. The opportunity for Alain Chabat to have fun reproducing (in a very convincing way) the famous painting by Théodore Géricault. The reference is also underlined by a final line from Redbeard: “I am dumbfounded.”

“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear”

Would this be a second nod to Jurassic Park ? When Asterix – chased by Roman soldiers in a chariot – uses a mirror as a rear-view mirror, it’s hard not to think back to a famous shot from the film by Spielberg, where the characters raced in their jeep to escape the T-Rex.

“And who is the lion now?”

For this line, pronounced by Numérobis after his victory against Amonbofis, it is the actor Thierry Desroses – notably known for dubbing Samuel L. Jackson in most of his films – who lends his voice to Jamel Debbouze.

The Effortless

At the end of the film, the scribe of Numérobis develops the very first elevator in history, operated by pirates. Rather logical when we know that this character interpreted by Edouard Baer is called … Otis (in reference to the famous elevator manufacturer).

A little last for the road

Stuffed with cameos and various small roles entrusted to famous faces of French cinema, Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra offers us a last surprise in its final credits, where the host who welcomes the guests to the great fiesta of Cleopatra is interpreted by an unrecognizable Mathieu Kassovitz. From the first minutes of the film, the name of the actor was also mentioned by Edouard Baer who, in trying to find the surname of Asterix, suggested in particular … Mathieukassovix.

Thanks

Like the film as a whole, the final credits of Mission Cleopatra is loaded with small easter eggs and signed thank you messages Alain Chabat. To read in full – if you have the time – to try to detect all the winks of the director!