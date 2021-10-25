at his appeal trial, singer Koffi Olomide chooses the victim posture

The Congolese singer Koffi Olomide is retried for sexual assault on four of his dancers between 2002 and 2006. He was present at the hearing, in front of the court of appeal of Versailles near Paris.

With our special correspondent at the Palace of Justice of Versailles, Sylvie Koffi

After several postponements and the cancellation of his concert scheduled for next month, the trial of Congolese singer Koffi Olomide opened this Monday, October 25, before the Versailles court of appeal.





The defendant was present because he insisted on being heard by the judges. Rather comfortable and relaxed at the bar, even asking to remove his mask. Very elegant, he wears a brown suit with fine stripes. At the helm, the star declines her identity: ” My name is Koffi Olomide, I have no other names. I am 65 years old, I was born in Congo. “His real name Antoine Agbepa Mumba, he had not appeared at his trial at first instance, nor at two preliminary meetings during the investigation, causing the issuance of an arrest warrant.

For an hour, the president of the Versailles correctional chamber recalls the facts in detail, they are overwhelming: “kidnappings”, “kidnappings”, assistance with irregular entry and stay, lack of remuneration, rape, sexual violence … Facts suffered by the four former dancers of Koffi Olomide.

The four complainants are also present, dressed all in black, silent. They face Koffi Olomide who denies everything altogether. ” I am presented as a monster, as a devil, it’s terrible », He launches at the court. ” I never kidnapped these girls As he calls these dancers. “ I tried to protect them and they betrayed my trust », He launched.

Faced with his accusers, Koffi Olomide passes himself off as a victim. One of them, a minor at the time of the incident, spoke, she was in tears.

