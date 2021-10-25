More

    at the health point on Monday, October 25, 4 additional deaths

    Four deaths are to be deplored in the past 24 hours. 28 patients are still in intensive care. More than 55% of the total population have received a complete vaccination schedule.

    Caroline Moureaux



    At the end of the strict containment weekend, the government announces four new deaths from Covid-19 in New Caledonia between Sunday and Monday, bringing the number of victims of the epidemic in the country to 261 since September 9 .
    71 new positive cases have been confirmed, the total number of people infected since September 6 now stands at 10,553. The number of active cases is 704 and 9,588 people are considered to be cured. The cumulative incidence rate over 7 days is 165 per 100,000 inhabitants, still decreasing.
    The Médipole’s intensive care unit still welcomes 28 patients while 105 occupy the Covid unit. 30 people are under hospital surveillance, most of them in the South.


    Vaccination stagnates

    This is undoubtedly one of the effects of the strict confinement of the weekend: only eight vaccine injections were given this Sunday. A total of 1,019 doses were injected over the weekend.
    Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 75.23% of the vaccineable population and 64.24% of the total population have received a dose and 64.98% of the vaccineable population (55.49% of the total population) have received a dose. received a full immunization schedule.

    The full point of the government:


    Amanda

