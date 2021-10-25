Bacteria in essential oil spray kills two

A bacterium dangerous to humans has been detected in the United States in products made from essential oils sold by the Walmart chain of stores. Four people from Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia were infected.

Two of them, including a child, died, reports NBC News relayed by Slate this Saturday. Most of the time, people infected with this bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, come back from abroad. But for these four people, this factor was ruled out.

Walmart is recalling an essential-oil spray after reports of a “rare and dangerous bacteria” that can cause a potentially fatal condition. Officials are investigating two deaths, including one of a child.https: //t.co/H7iJ4NOL6D – NPR (@NPR) October 22, 2021

An ongoing investigation

To find the origin of this contamination, more in-depth investigations were launched by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The bacteria were found in a spray of lavender essential oils. “The Consumer Product Safety Commission immediately contacted Walmart to remove this product from patients’ hands,” said Patty Davis, spokesperson for the health organization.





An investigation is underway to find out how this bacteria was found in these products. Each year, only a dozen Americans are diagnosed with melioidosis, the disease caused by this bacteria. Detecting this infection remains difficult because its symptoms are similar to any respiratory illness. It can be treated with antibiotics.