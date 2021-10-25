Barbie the movie: Margot Robbie has found her Ken – cinema news

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

The film devoted to Barbie with Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic doll found its Ken in the person of… Ryan Gosling!

In project for years, the feature film Barbie has already experienced many developments. A time devoted to Amy Schumer then offered to Anne Hathaway, the role of the very popular doll was finally offered to Margot Robbie. And we now know who will lend his features to the no less famous Ken: Ryan Gosling.





According to Deadline, the actor who has not been seen on the big screen since First Man in 2018 is in fact in final negotiations with Warner to play the boyfriend Barbie in the film to be directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script that ‘she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

It seems Ryan Gosling initially turned down the role due to other obligations but the studio insisted strongly, with the actor being their first choice for Ken. An opening in his schedule then allowed him to accept.



Filming could begin as early as 2022 but, for now, the plot developed around these two star toys for children’s rooms remains unknown.

While waiting to learn more, it is on Netflix that we will soon find Ryan Gosling alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the Russo brothers’ thriller The Gray Man.

