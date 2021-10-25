Batman, Gandalf and Sammy reunited in a Smash Bros. like by Warner Bros?

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has integrated its last character last week, many publishers want to embark on the adventure of the platformer versus: after Nickelodeon, it would be Warner Bros which would publish its own “Smash Bros Like”.

Summary Batman, Gandalf and Sammy at the time of the fight?

Metaversus filed by Warner

This weekend, Reddit saw a new rumor emerge regarding Warner Bros. The production house would have launched the project of a Smash Bros. Ultimate like, incorporating characters like Sammy, Gandalf and Batman. A rumor that is based on two distinct elements.

Batman, Gandalf and Sammy at the time of the fight?

The rumor originated in a Reddit post from the r / GamingLeaksAndRumours channel. Warner Bros would have ordered a game of Versus Fighting from NetherRealm (Mortal Kombat) which would be inspired by the Super Smash Bros saga: several characters licensed from Warner would be in the cast to cast themselves in joy and good humor. the leaker (responsible for the leak) indicates that the title would be a game Tag Team, and therefore that the matches would be made by pairs of fighters. He admits not knowing the specifics. It also indicates the list of characters that would be present in the title:

Sammy (Scooby Doo)

Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings)

Tom & jerry

Batman

Fred flintstones

Mad Max

Johnny Bravo

Such a project which would have started from the gif below: we see Sammy from Scooby Doo in Ultra Instinct kidnapping Scorpion. From then on, the idea of ​​seeing him in a game pleased Warner Bros. who would have decided to launch the project.

But what is the rumor based on? Two elements point in its direction. First of all, it is Jeff Grubb who confirms the existence of such a title on his Twitter. He nevertheless refutes the fact that it is NetherRealm who is in charge.





An argument justified by his statements in August: NetherRealm would be on the development of a Mortal Kombat 12. A project that would make sense and would go in the same direction as the information shared by the sources of the journalist of VentureBeat.

Finally, the last data which gives the thickness is as follows: on September 27, Warner Bros. filed on Justia a brand called Multiversus, whose goods and services refer to video games:

Obviously, it will be a question of taking a big handful of salt as well as tweezers as to the possible veracity of the information. To take your pain patiently and wait for a potential announcement concerning a platform fighter from Warner Bros, there’s always Super Smash Bros. Utimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to get your hands on.

Source : Reddit, relayed by PC Gamer