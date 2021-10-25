Bolsonaro claims vaccine can trigger AIDS, Facebook sanctions it

Facebook withdraws video where Brazilian President Bolsonaro cited British study showing second dose of AntiCovid vaccine could lead to AIDS

Facebook removed from the platform a video in which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cited false information linking the vaccination against Covid-19 to AIDS.

During his last weekly Facebook direct on Thursday, Bolsonaro relayed information from an article according to which official reports from the British government showed that people who received the two doses of AntiCovid vaccine could “develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome ( AIDS) ”.

“I recommend that you read this article. I’m not going to read it here because I risk having problems with my direct (on Facebook), ”he said, seeming to anticipate the possible removal of this content by the social network.

False British study

In March, Facebook had already removed a video in which Jair Bolsonaro could be seen provoking a rally in the middle of the second wave of contaminations in Brazil, with more than 2,500 deaths on average per day. But this is the first time that one of its weekly Thursday direct has been affected by such a measure.





The information in the article in question on vaccines and AIDS has been denied by the British government to factual AFP, AFP’s fact-checking service. The Brazilian Society of Infectious Disease issued a statement on Saturday in which it assured that there was “no known link between AntiCovid vaccines and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”.

The video of the weekly live of last Thursday of the Brazilian president was no longer available Sunday evening on Facebook or on Instagram, another social network of the same group. The far-right president has made many controversial statements about vaccines, going so far as to say last year that Pfizer’s could “turn (people) into crocodiles.” The head of state has long said that he would be “the last Brazilian” to be immunized, before recently announcing that he had completely given up on being vaccinated.