Bugatti will soon reach the end of the Chiron adventure

If you want a Chiron, hurry: the remaining copies are 40, no more. The French brand confirms today that it is in the last phase of production of the coupé, which now only includes special editions of Pur Sport (2020) and Super Sport (2021). The first “classic” Chiron were therefore all sold, out of the 500 planned in total in production, all series combined.

Bugatti recalls that a year and a half after the presentation in 2016 of the Chiron, 300 of the 500 units allocated to Molsheim had already been sold. “Sold”, but not necessarily delivered since it should be remembered that a Chiron requires several weeks of work by a small team of qualified employees.





Bugatti should thus quickly close the chapter of the Chiron. Probably earlier than expected, even for the manufacturer who must now prepare for his future with the replacement. It should not arrive for a while, since Bugatti is now managed by the Croatian electric hypercar specialist, Rimac, which will provide its expertise for the electrification of the French brand.

Remember that it took 10 years for Bugatti to manage to sell the entire production of the Veyron, with limited series of all kinds.