Call of Duty Vanguard: two all-new operators make their debut in multiplayer, including sniper Daniel Take Yatsu

At the end of next week, Call of Duty: Vanguard will land on PC and home consoles to deliver a brand new multiplayer experience as well as a single player campaign, set against a backdrop of World War II, which promises to be explosive. Activision is also entering its home stretch in terms of communication by revealing new information on its multiplayer and the operators that we can embody there.

The last time we heard about the content of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it was to present us its Zombies mode and its crumbling creatures that abound there and that we can eliminate in many ways. Today, it is through the PlayStation Blog that the narrative team of Sledgehammer Games expressed themselves on a subject opposite to the living dead of its side mode, namely the humans, in flesh and blood, which will represent operators available in the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

If we already knew two of them, Arthur Kingsley and Polina Petrova, Stephen Rhodes and Robert Lo, who work respectively at Sledgehammer Games as Chief Storyteller and Senior Story Designer on Call of Duty: Vanguard, put the spotlight on two new operators of which no information had reached us to date.

Daniel Take Yatsu and Padvamati Balan report!

They all come from a different horizon and yet the common cause they are preparing to fight will unite them under the banner of a new unit: the Special Forces.. On the verge of embarking on a major mission to end a final Nazi plot, the united soldiers will make their differences and their cooperation an unparalleled asset.

These four heroes, which today offer a more detailed presentation, were inspired by research done by the development studio on World War II. They were brought to life in Call of Duty: Vanguard thanks to the stories and unsung heroes of this tragic period in history.

Extensive research which also allowed Sledgehammer to give more humanity to these characters and more authenticity, in particular by working on small details such as the linguistic nuances of each of the protagonists during the dubbing.

For the occasion, Stephen Rhodes and Robert Lo brought new information, to find on the PlayStation blog, on the characters, already seen, of Arthur Kingsley and Polina Petrova but also on two other war heroes: Daniel Take Yatsu and Padvamati Balan.





In a few words, Daniel Take Yatsu (whose video can be found above) is presented as a sniper devoted body and soul to his fellow soldiers. His story is marked by a trauma, that of the massacre of members of his homeland – he is of Japanese-American origin -, which means that he maintains a complex relationship between the homeland for which he is fighting and the deportation of his family.

Padvamati Balan, she suffered the throes of colonialism and fascism and must now, as a nurse and expert in fighting in the jungle, face this terrible conflict.. Filled with courage, she is an outstanding recruit who believes, hard as iron, that India, her homeland, will be able to recover from this war. All the video biographies of the four operators can be found on YouTube.

Source: PlayStation Blog , Youtube

