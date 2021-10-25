Call of Duty Warzone: Season 6 “unplayable”? Players express their dissatisfaction

Launched earlier this month, season six of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing. Notably thanks to the launch of a special Halloween event, called The Haunting, and a new “Ghost of Verdansk” mode. However, a few days before the launch of Vanguard and the arrival of the Pacific card in the battle royale, the matchmaking annoys more than one player.

Nothing stops the popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone, not even the players who cheat, nor the bugs or other technical issues that the game may have experienced since its release in March 2019.. The battle royale has even just launched its sixth season earlier this month, while Activision and the developers of Infinity Ward continue to feed one of their favorite foals with new themed events, like the Halloween one that will end. November 2.

But as Call of Duty: Warzone withdraws from the thorns of the foot, one after the other, the battle royale gives the feeling of resting the foot on some of them the next moment. Now that Activision has unsheathed its new anti-cheat system, named Ricochet, the next project that the publisher and its development teams will have to look into is most certainly the game’s matchmaking. Because, at the moment, it bristles the hair of a large number of players.

Frustrating Warzone, Fun Apex Legends?

Even though Activision says it is constantly tweaking its game to deliver an optimal experience, on the players’ side, the bell is different. Some do not hesitate to say that the game is deteriorating and that they no longer like it. Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, a very long-time player, has simply decided to stop the game, much more seduced by the proposal of Electronic Arts and its no less famous Apex Legends, which is soon entering its eleventh season.

The cause of these protests in general? Matchmaking. The community, first challenged by user 0verLoaded on Reddit, expressed its frustration, especially those who invest moderately in the game and who do not spend money on it. A playing time and a financial investment which, according to them, unbalance the balance between the players and which impact the matchmaking.





As a result, some of the players consider themselves to be at a great disadvantage and agree that the game is almost unplayable in such conditions.. Moreover, the players deplore, in general, the lack of improvements on this point but also the absence of interesting updates during the last few months. Disenchantment enters Call of Duty: Warzone and his players is he really there?

Source: GameRant , Reddit