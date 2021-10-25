calls to ban guns on filming are increasing

A sign calling for safety on film sets, in Albuquerque, United States, October 23, 2021. KEVIN MOHATT / REUTERS

“We need to make sure this preventable tragedy never happens again. ” Three days after Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting caused the death of a cinematographer on the set of a western in the United States, calls are increasing in Hollywood to ban the use of firearms on trays.

Hit in the chest, Thursday, October 21, after the actuation of a weapon used as a prop in the film Rust by the 63-year-old actor, according to a preliminary investigative report, Halyna Hutchins was taken by helicopter to a hospital in New Mexico, where her death was announced.

“No excuse”

Launched by producer, director and screenwriter Bandar Albuliwi on the Change.org site, a petition calling for a ban on live firearms on filming and better working conditions for teams, had collected more than 25,000 signatures , as of this writing.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the XXIe century “, we read in the text of the petition. “Real guns are no longer needed on film sets. (…) Change must happen before more talented lives are taken away. “ And to challenge Alec Baldwin, author of the fatal shot which also injured director Joel Souza, so that he uses his “Influence in the Hollywood film industry to make (…) ban firearms on filming ”.

When questioned during the investigation, assistant director Dave Halls said the weapon was “cold”, that is, not loaded with a live bullet in cinematic jargon. Director Joel Souza, however, said “Not to be sure” that the weapon underwent another security check after the team’s lunch break.

Brandon Lee Family Calls

The family of Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee killed during the filming of the film The Crow, March 31, 1993, in a similar accident with a blank loaded gun, reacted in the movie magazine Tea Hollywood Reporter, calling, in turn, to ban real weapons from filming. “I am wholeheartedly with Alec Baldwin, Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon said, (…) and even more with the family of Halyna Hutchins. (…) I think in this day and age, with all the special effects and technology that we have, there’s no reason to have a blank loaded gun on a film set or a gun that can fire a projectile of any size. so be it. We wish it had been thought of twenty-eight years ago, and we wish it had been done now. “





“Hollywood: It’s time to create the Halyna Law, banning the use of live firearms on film sets and aimed at creating a safe working environment for everyone involved”, also tweeted the actress Olivia Wilde, revealed by her role in the American series Dr House, calling for signing the petition.

“There is no longer any reason to have blank loaded guns or anything on a film set. They should be banned completely. There are computers now. The shots on the series Mare of Easttown are all digital. It probably shows, but who cares? It’s an unnecessary risk ”, adds director Craig Zobel.

“Firearms are not toys”

“Firearms are not toys, not even accessories”, written, moreover, in a platform on the newspaper website The Atlantic Stephen Gutowski, founder of The Reload, an independent journal devoted to firearms in the United States. “Even accessories have to be handled with care for the harm they can cause. Training is always required to use a firearm safely, whether on a movie set, at the range, or at home. “

“There is an urgent need to respond to the problem of abuse [du droit du travail] and the alarming security breaches taking place on film sets, including unnecessary high risk conditions, such as the use of live firearms ”, also pleaded Saturday, in a press release, Dave Cortese, elected Democrat in the Senate of California. “I intend to vote on a bill that would ban live ammunition on filming in California, in order to prevent this type of senseless violence.”, also said the elected.

The successful detective series The rookie, which takes place in Los Angeles, decided in the aftermath of the tragedy to ban any real weapon on its set, a measure effective immediately, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Blank loaded pistols have been replaced with dummy weapons, and artificial flames coming out of the barrel will be added in post-production.