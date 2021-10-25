Can the Sang et Or really aim for the top 5?

“We are not going to say that we are playing maintenance, all the games we want to win them. “It is an involuntary admission that came out of the mouth of Corentin Jean last week. At the end of Racing’s defeat in Montpellier (1-0), the Lensois striker, far from the usual tongue-in-cheek, expressed his frustration at not seeing his club take off in the race for second place.

Interesting, because Lens was absolutely not scheduled for that at the start of the season. However, after eleven days, the Sang et Or, which relaunched Sunday at home against Metz (4-1), are the dolphins of PSG. With 21 points on the clock, they even have the best start to the club’s season in 20 years. And in view of the services provided since the beginning of August by Franck Haise’s men, it is totally deserved.





“This second place is really not stolen”

“In the game, it’s not bad at all. They were able to do exploits in Monaco (0-2), in Marseille (2-3), to beat Lille (1-0), to draw in Rennes (1-1). This second place is really not stolen. Sometimes you have a bit of success, but you also have to. The team is well balanced, there are no injuries and we feel that the guys are good together. All lights are green for the moment, ”enthuses Gervais Martel, former president of the Artesian club.

On its momentum last season when the club (7th) had failed at the very end of the season in its European quest, Lens can begin to dream of the top 5. A successful recruitment, an emblematic coach and an exciting game project are real strengths. Even if there are pitfalls to be avoided in order to last.

Pitfalls to avoid

“We are never safe from injury. There will also be the African Cup to manage in January (Haïdara, Doucouré and Ganago are concerned). We have to keep our feet on the ground especially as the team will start to be expected. We must not fall into euphoria either because nothing is done. It’s only been eleven games. The gaps are not yet widened and between Marseille, Nice, Lyon, Rennes or Monaco, there are still people, ”warns Gervais Martel.

Still, for a club which aimed for a quiet maintenance at the resumption at the end of June, the essentials have already been done. Ambitions can already begin to take a new step for the Blood and Gold.