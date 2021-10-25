central bank digital currency (MNBC) launched today

Nigeria’s MNBC launched today

The announcement was made by the country’s central bank. Nigeria’s MNBC will be “ activated ” today, after an announcement from the president. The institution recalls that this progress is based on several years of research, and meetings with several players in the field, including banks, FinTech solutions operators and merchants.

The Central Bank emphasizes financial inclusion, one of the objectives of the project:

” The eNaira marks a major milestone in the evolution of money, and the Central Bank is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible to all. “

It is the populations that are the least financially integrated who are targeted in particular, including ” people in rural areas and the unbanked population “.

An MNBC based on Hyperledger Fabrics

Nigeria’s MNBC is based on a private blockchain, developed by Hyperledger Fabrics. To create a portfolio, interested parties will need to provide their identity. The portfolio will be created and managed by the partner financial institutions of the project.

Note that the government will be able to monitor and control all transactions in eNaira, which are linked to user information. It is also possible to connect a bank account or a bank card in order to fund your wallet and make transfers, according to the official website of the project.

Nigeria, a pioneer in the world?

Nigeria stood out for the speed at which it wished to issue its MNBC. The country is the first GDP of the African continent, and its entry into the field of digital currencies should be particularly followed.

The eNaira has several vocations: it should make it possible, on the one hand, to facilitate remittances to the country, on the part of expatriate Nigeriens. In addition, the government apparently wishes to propose a payment system for compete with cryptocurrencies, which by nature are not controllable.

It must be said that the inhabitants of Nigeria are particularly followers of cryptos. According to data from Chainalysis, the country is at the 6e place of the territories that have adopted cryptocurrencies the most, behind Kenya and ahead of Venezuela. ENaira deviates greatly from the latter, however: it is fully traceable by the government, and users are subject to limits in terms of daily transactions.

