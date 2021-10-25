Charlotte Casiraghi and Caroline de Monaco: high heels and evening dresses, matching mother and daughter

Members of the Grimaldi clan continue to make more appearances this fall. On October 12, it was the turn of Princess Caroline and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi to go to the Garnier Opera in Monaco for the ceremony of proclamation of the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes. For this 2021 edition, mother and daughter were almost matched in total black look!

With a confident step in their high heels, Caroline of Monaco and her daughter made a remarkable arrival at the opera: the sister of Prince Albert was dressed in a long and fluid dress with a discreet floral print, accessorized with a necklace Udjat Eye, the Egyptian protective symbol representing the Eye of Horus. A rather surprising choice! For her part, Charlotte Casiraghi was also dressed in a long black dress, a belted model brightened up with rhinestones, of course signed Chanel. Ambassador of the double C house since the start of this year, the 35-year-old Monegasque lives up to her role by wearing branded creations for each of her outings. This new evening at the opera was also an opportunity for the mother of Raphaël and Balthazar (7 and 3 years old) to display her new short bob, inaugurated last month.





Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi were thus able to congratulate in person the winners of the Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation Prizes, 2021 edition: the 2021 Musical Composition Prize was awarded to Michael Jarrell for his work. 4 Eindrücke (2019), the 2021 Young Music Lovers’ Coup de Coeur went to Beat Furrer, for his work Nero su Nero (2019). The Musical Tremplin was awarded to New Music USA and the Literary Prize 2021 was awarded to Annie Ernaux. The 2021 Discovery Grant was awarded to Abigail Assor, for her work As rich as the king (Gallimard), the 2021 High School Students’ Favorite is Roukiata Ouedraogo, for his book Honey under the pancakes (Editions Slatkine & Cie) and the 2021 Principality Prize, in partnership with the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, went to Julia Kristeva.

While Princess Charlene impatiently awaits to finally be able to return to the principality, Prince Albert can truly count on his family to fill this interminable absence. His sister Princess Caroline has already made several outings with him, as have some younger members of the clan, such as the children of Princess Stéphanie: Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, the stylist Pauline Ducruet or Camille Gottlieb.