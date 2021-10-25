Christmas 2021 in Paris: a rollerdance track to Disney music is coming to Galeries Lafayette

By Rizhlaine F. Photos by My B. Posted on October 25, 2021 at 6:40 p.m.

Rollerdance to the rhythm of cult Disney songs, this is the unique experience offered by Galeries Lafayette for this Christmas 2021 in Paris. Young and old, prepare your best dance moves, the dancefloor is yours!

This Christmas 2021 to Galeries Lafayette looks decidedly magical! This big store iconic of Boulevard Haussmann Every year offers us a magnificent magical moment between its enchanted windows, its wonderful decorations and its fabulous Christmas tree!

But it is also the opportunity to take advantage of new activities which are unveiled in this happy period. This year, the universe of Galeries Lafayette meet the magical world of Disney by putting the spotlight on the streaming platform Disney +. For the occasion, iconic characters take over the windows but we also discover a rhythmic activity for young and old: a rollerdance track !





Here is a wonderful idea which makes the happiness of the nostalgic people of the 80s but also that of the lovers of disney songs. Armed with your skates, everyone is invited to stroll to the rhythm of the music that rocked our childhood and that of generations to come. From great classics to cult series, it’s up to you to put out your best dance moves on your wheels in a life-size playground.

So let’s go, we take our family, friends and the love of our life to enjoy this New Christmas at Galeries Lafayette before tackling the hectic race for gifts!