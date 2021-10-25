Climate: greenhouse gas concentrations in the air break new records

Posted on Oct 25, 2021, 12:41 PMUpdated Oct 25, 2021, 3:57 PM

“We are very far from the goal. A few days before the opening of the UN climate summit, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns the negotiators of COP26. The latest figures are alarming.

According to the bulletin published on Monday by this UN entity, “once again”, the amount of greenhouse gases which trap heat in the atmosphere peaked in 2020 and the rate of increase annual has exceeded the average for the period 2011-2020. More worryingly, the trend has continued this year.

“At the rate of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations, the rise in temperatures at the end of the century will be far above the objectives of the Paris Agreement, 1.5 to 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels “, Warns the Secretary General of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, for whom this bulletin is” a strong scientific message “addressed to the countries which will meet in Glasgow for two weeks to try to move forward in the global fight against global warming.

The confinements have not changed anything

Last year, the concentration of CO 2 , the first of the greenhouse gases, was at 149% of levels in 1750, that is, before human activities altered the natural balance of the Earth, that of methane – a gas which contributes up to 16% with warming – to 262% and that of nitrous oxide – a gas that depletes the ozone layer – to 123%. In this mad rush, the Covid pandemic will not have changed anything: the slowdown in the world economy linked to the health crisis will have “no perceptible impact”, notes the organization.





About half of the CO 2 emitted by factories, transportation, heating, etc. remains in the atmosphere, and “for centuries,” recalls Petteri Taalas. “And even longer in the ocean”. To find such a CO content 2 in the air, you have to go back three to five million years …

But “it is not just a chemical formula and numbers on a graph,” insists the Secretary General of WMO. “This has massive repercussions on our daily life and our well-being, on the state of the planet and on the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Scientists also warn that current climate changes, which lead in particular to more intense precipitation, an increase in the number of droughts or fires, could reduce the absorption of CO. 2 by terrestrial ecosystems. A phenomenon already visible in the Amazon, underlines the OMM. This summer, a study published in the journal “Nature” revealed that a large part of the basin had become carbon emitting. “It is possible that absorption by the ocean is also decreasing, due to the warming of the water surface,” they add.

While more than sixty countries have set themselves carbon neutrality objectives by 2050, such as the United States and the European Union, or by 2060, such as China or most recently Saudi Arabia, UN meteorologists hope “to see a dramatic increase in commitments” at COP26. Nothing is played.