Coman towards a departure from Bayern, Conte ready to succeed Soslkjaer in Manchester?

Coman who could leave Bayern, the rumor Conte in Manchester United or Leicester which holds Tielemans: find all the information of the transfer window football this Monday, October 25, 2021.

Bayern: Coman gets closer to exit

His contract still runs until June 2023, and he may not go further. Kingsley Coman has been discussing an extension at Bayern Munich for several months, without success. The Spanish daily AS reports that the French winger (25) demands an annual salary of around € 15m. Bayern, the reigning nine-time German champion, would have registered his departure next summer. He would not want to relive a situation like that of David Alaba, who left for free at Real Madrid at the end of his contract. Hence the desire to sell Coman quickly. The promising German from Salzburg, Karim Adeyemi (19), would be targeted as a successor to the French striker.

SEE ALSO – Coman’s victorious goal in the snow at Hertha Berlin last February (0-1)

MU: Tale ready to succeed Soslkjaer?

Even before the humiliation suffered by Manchester United at the hands of Liverpool (0-5), the Daily Mirror reinforced pessimism about the future of Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer. The Red Devils coach, in office since December 2018, has been announced on an ejection seat for several weeks. According to the Mirror, Antonio Conte is “openAt the idea of ​​succeeding him, provided that the club demonstrates a real desire to win the Champions League. The recruitments of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho last summer clearly seemed to be part of this goal. Italian champion last season with Inter Milan, Conte (52) enjoys good odds in England for his successful stint at Chelsea, with a Premier League title in 2017. Zinédine Zidane, who left Real Madrid last summer also often knew its name attached to Manchester United.





MU-Liverpool battle for Gravenberch (Ajax)

He is one of the most promising players in Ajax Amsterdam and its famous training center. 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is on Manchester United and Liverpool’s radar, tells us the Daily Mirror . Last year, FC Barcelona and Juventus were announced on the lookout for the Dutch international, estimated at € 25 million. Ajax managed to retain him and even wants to extend his contract beyond June 2023, says the daily By Telegraaf . But not sure that Gravenberch resists the English sirens, he who is compared to Paul Pogba, still at the end of his contract with the Red Devils where a recruit in the middle could become essential.

SEE ALSO – Gravenberch’s nice goal with Ajax against Feyenoord last January (1-0)

Rodgers “hope»That Tielemans will extend to Leicester

With two decisive goals in his last two matches, against Manchester United and then Brentford, Youri Tielemans is rewarded with a huge start to the season at Leicester. The Belgian midfielder (24), who has not missed a minute in the Premier League, is negotiating a contract extension with the Foxes. “Naturally, the club will do everything possible to keep Youri. I hope they will find a solution», Considered his trainer, Brendan Rodgers. Recruited in Monaco for € 45m in 2019, Tielemans is linked with Leicester until June 2023.