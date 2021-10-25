More

    confined to the bench against OM, Mauro Icardi made a radical decision!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

    After a long week of finding himself in the center of the news for his couple’s stories, a buzz that he did not fail to feed himself just like Wanda Nara on social networks, Mauro Icardi had the opportunity to refocus on the sporting aspect during the Clasico against OM.

    Problem, the Argentine striker remained confined to the sidelines throughout the meeting, like Bernat, Herrera, Diallo, Draxler or Donnarumma. In a match where PSG played for a long time with ten, Icardi did not have, it is true, not really the profile to enter a match where it was necessary to take advantage of the opportunities of cons.

    Icardi deleted his Instagram account!

    In the meantime, before having better days in sport, Mauro Icardi seems to have made a strong decision on a personal level. Necessarily polluted by recent controversies, the PSG striker has obviously decided to close his Instagram account, after having deleted the only person with whom he was subscribed: his companion Wanda Nara. Without knowing if reconciliation is underway or not, Icardi has therefore decided to clean up a polluting aspect of recent weeks …

    to summarize

    While Mauro Icardi did not come into play during the shock against OM, the Argentine striker seems to have made a radical decision on a personal level. The madness of social networks seems to have vaccinated him, to the point of acting this Sunday.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleIntermarché, Leclerc, Casino … which brand offers the most promotions in France?
    Next articleThe MSRP of the Intel Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K dvoils, ouch ouch …

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC