confined to the bench against OM, Mauro Icardi made a radical decision!

After a long week of finding himself in the center of the news for his couple’s stories, a buzz that he did not fail to feed himself just like Wanda Nara on social networks, Mauro Icardi had the opportunity to refocus on the sporting aspect during the Clasico against OM.

Problem, the Argentine striker remained confined to the sidelines throughout the meeting, like Bernat, Herrera, Diallo, Draxler or Donnarumma. In a match where PSG played for a long time with ten, Icardi did not have, it is true, not really the profile to enter a match where it was necessary to take advantage of the opportunities of cons.

Icardi deleted his Instagram account!

In the meantime, before having better days in sport, Mauro Icardi seems to have made a strong decision on a personal level. Necessarily polluted by recent controversies, the PSG striker has obviously decided to close his Instagram account, after having deleted the only person with whom he was subscribed: his companion Wanda Nara. Without knowing if reconciliation is underway or not, Icardi has therefore decided to clean up a polluting aspect of recent weeks …

Alguien that confirms to me if Mauro Icardi cerró on Instagram 😂 – Hernán Stuchi (@hstuchi) October 24, 2021

Did Icardi deactivate his Instagram?

– Em (@psgemz) October 25, 2021

icardi deactivated on instagram parece – melina (@ivyfresa) October 25, 2021