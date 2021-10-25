Conversion bonus, ecological bonus… what purchasing aid for an electric car?

The conversion bonus and the ecological bonus will ultimately be maintained at the same level until July 1, 2022.

Good news for those who are about to buy an electric car: the ecological bonus and the conversion bonus will ultimately not be planed on January 1, but will remain at the same level until July 2022, the government announced. last week, in the wake of the compensation of 100 euros to compensate for the rise in fuel prices.

Amounts, conditions, eligibility criteria … A summary for future buyers of a hybrid or electric vehicle.

• Ecological bonus

The ecological bonus allows you to receive, without income conditions, a help with the purchase or rental of a new vehicle, electric or plug-in hybrid, whose CO2 emission rate does not exceed 50 g / km.

For an electric car less than 45,000 euros, this bonus amounts to 27% of the acquisition cost, capped at 6000 euros: specifically, for a vehicle that costs you 20,000 euros, you can receive a bonus of 5,400 euros. For a vehicle between 45,000 and 60,000 euros, you can claim a bonus of 2,000 euros. Beyond 60,000 euros, the amount is the same, but only cars running on hydrogen are eligible.

For a plug-in hybrid vehicle for less than 50,000 euros and allowing to drive at least 50 kilometers in 100% electric, the purchaser benefits from 1000 euros of ecological bonus. Second-hand vehicles can also benefit from an aid of 1000 euros. Note: for an electric or hybrid vehicle, the amount is increased by 1,000 euros for residents of Overseas Territories.

If one has benefited from this assistance, it is necessary to wait six months and at least 6,000 kilometers traveled after the purchase or rental to be able to resell this vehicle.

• Conversion bonus

The conversion bonus, which is added to the ecological bonus, allows you to receive additional help by scrapping an old vehicle when buying a new low-emission vehicle – the registration of the vehicle to be destroyed must be earlier than 2006 for gasoline vehicles and 2011 for diesel vehicles.

Unlike the ecological bonus, the conversion bonus is paid under income conditions: the reference tax income per unit must be less than 13,489 euros to benefit from it. A simulator has been put online by the government.

For an electric or hybrid car with a range greater than 50 kilometers, the conversion premium amounts to 80% of the purchase price, within the limit of 5000 euros, if their reference tax income per unit is less than 6,300 euros, if they travel more than 12,000 kilometers per year to get to their place of work or if the distance between their home and their place of work is greater than 30 kilometers. If one of these conditions is not met, the premium is limited to 2,500 euros.





For a thermal car, or a hybrid car with a range of less than 50 kilometers, the premium is 3,000 euros if one of the three preceding conditions is met, or 1,500 euros in the opposite case (as a reminder, these two categories of vehicles are not eligible for the ecological bonus).

Like the ecological bonus, you have to wait six months and at least 6,000 kilometers traveled after the purchase or rental to be able to resell this vehicle.

• Electric “retrofit” premium

Less known, it is possible to benefit from an electric “retrofit” bonus, that is to say when you transform your thermal car into an electric car. The conversion of the engine must have been carried out by an authorized professional to benefit from it.

This “retrofit premium” amounts to 80% of the purchase price of the vehicle, within the limit of 5000 euros, if their reference tax income per unit is less than 6,300 euros, if they travel more than 12,000 kilometers per year to get to their place of work or if the distance between their home and their place of work is greater than 30 kilometers. If one of these conditions is not met, or if its reference tax income per unit is greater than 13,489 euros, the premium is limited to 2,500 euros.

Again, you have to wait six months and at least 6,000 kilometers driven after the purchase or lease to be able to resell this vehicle.

• Local aid

Alongside government aid, a lot of local help is also available if you want to buy a less polluting vehicle. All purchasing aid, national and local, is listed here by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The Île-de-France region offers between 1,500 and 6,000 euros for the replacement of a thermal vehicle by an electric or hydrogen vehicle for individuals who work in the low-emission zone (ZFE) and who reside in the greater Parisian suburbs. . Be careful, however: the accumulation of public aid (State + region) is capped at 80% or 50% of the purchase price of the vehicle depending on the amount of the subsidies.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the purchaser of a new electric vehicle can benefit from a subsidy of 5,000 euros, within the limit of 1,000 premiums paid each year. However, you must keep your vehicle for at least three years or 65,000 kilometers.

Cities like Paris, Lyon or Grenoble, but also smaller municipalities like Drancy (Seine-Saint-Denis) or Saint-Maur (Indre), also offer assistance for individuals or professionals. The city of Nice, for example, offers aid of 2,000 euros for the purchase of a new electric vehicle.

In Guyana and French Polynesia, electric vehicles are exempt from sea dues (the specific overseas tax which applies to imports of goods).