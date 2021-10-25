Corinne Diacre (France team coach): “It’s up to us to make the match easy”

The last trip to Kazakhstan (3-0 victory, in qualifying for the Euro) was very complicated until the 58th minute and the first goal. What memories do you keep of this meeting?

A somewhat late opening of the score. We like to start strong in the first quarter of an hour, there we did not have the legs. We have changed our organization, moreover, compared to this first experience of Kazakhstan, we will see tomorrow if the second formula is better. We changed our transport, logistics, we left later. A year and a half ago we left three or four days later. In addition, we are on the schedules of France, we train at the time of the match.