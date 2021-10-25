Corinne Diacre (France team coach): “It’s up to us to make the match easy”

“How do you approach this match against Kazakhstan?
It is a displacement, the most distant of our hen. You have to adapt. We traveled in very good conditions. The lawn is what it is. We knew it would be an artificial field. We will take benchmarks this (Monday) evening. We have already trained on synthetic at Clairefontaine, yesterday (Sunday).
Very concretely, what does it change for you players to evolve on synthetic?
I am neither a doctor nor a physiotherapist, I am a trainer. We have to adapt. Some of our players play on synthetic in the French Championship, they will not be disturbed. The ball will go a little faster, we will not have the right to technical errors. I’m pretty happy on that side.
The last trip to Kazakhstan (3-0 victory, in qualifying for the Euro) was very complicated until the 58th minute and the first goal. What memories do you keep of this meeting?
A somewhat late opening of the score. We like to start strong in the first quarter of an hour, there we did not have the legs. We have changed our organization, moreover, compared to this first experience of Kazakhstan, we will see tomorrow if the second formula is better. We changed our transport, logistics, we left later. A year and a half ago we left three or four days later. In addition, we are on the schedules of France, we train at the time of the match.
Are you going to rotate and give play time to less experienced players?
tomorrow (Tuesday) it’s not a friendly game, so rotating is not in my state of mind. We have an official match even if it’s Kazakhstan, even if it may seem easy on paper. It’s up to us to make the game easy. They are high level athletes, they are able to chain two matches 72 hours apart even with seven hours of jet lag. “