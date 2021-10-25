Coup d’Etat in Sudan, Prime Minister arrested by “armed forces”

On Thursday, October 21, hundreds of thousands of people marched in several cities to demand the transfer of power to civilians. IBRAHIM ISHAQ / AFP

From ” armed forces “ detain Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, arrested after refusing to support a ” Rebellion “, announced Monday, October 25, the Ministry of Information in a press release. Mr. Hamdok was “Taken to an unidentified place”, adds the ministry. Earlier, he announced, also in a statement, that most of the ministers and civilian members of the Sovereignty Council, which oversees the transition in Sudan, had been arrested.

In addition, soldiers stormed the headquarters of state radio and television in Omdurman – the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, only separated by a bridge over the Nile -, the ministry added, adding that “Employees are retained”. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, head of the Sudanese transition, is due to speak in the coming hours.

The country’s Internet network has been cut, journalists from Agence France-Presse noted. Demonstrators gathered in the streets of Khartoum to protest the arrests and shout at General Abdel Fattah Al-Bourhane, who heads the Sovereignty Council, now cut off from his civilian share.

The United States said “Deeply worried”, warning that “Any change in the transitional government endangered American aid”. The Arab League has also expressed its “Deep concern” and called “All the parts to be respected” the transitional power-sharing agreement established in 2019 between the military and a coalition of civilian parties, after 30 years of Omar Al-Bashir’s dictatorship.

For his part, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called, on Twitter, the international community “To put the Sudanese transition back on track”.





Read also In Sudan, the military still has control over the economy and foreign policy

Putsch attempt

In Sudan, the situation has been tense for several weeks between the civilian and military transitional authorities. On October 16, demonstrators supporting the army pitched their tents in front of the presidential palace where the transitional authorities sit, divided between civilians and soldiers. In response, on Thursday, October 21, hundreds of thousands of people marched through several cities for, they said, ” to save “ their “Revolution”.

Since the failed coup attempt on September 21, the transition seemed poised to derail and the generals have stepped up frontal attacks against the ” mismanagement ” the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of civilian parties.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In Sudan, coup by supporters of ex-president Omar Al-Bashir fails

The date was not trivial: October 21 is the anniversary of the popular uprising and the general strike which, in 1964, overcame General Ibrahim Abboud, who came to power by force shortly after independence. of the country in 1956.

Since then, the pro-army sit-in has spilled over elsewhere in Khartoum. On Sunday morning, they blocked one of the city’s main bridges, creating huge traffic jams. In the evening, they went out again, burning tires across the roads. Facing them, the Association of Professionals of Sudan, one of the spearheads of the 2019 revolt, called on supporters of civil power to ” civil disobedience “ facing a “Violent military coup”.

Two days ago, the pro-civilian camp warned against a “Rampant coup”, during a press conference that a small crowd had sought to prevent.

The country’s leadership is supposed to be handed over to civilians as the first step in a process that will lead, at the end of 2023, to the organization of free elections, the first in thirty years. Since its independence, Sudan has experienced three military dictatorships, each of which abruptly interrupted a period of democratic transition.