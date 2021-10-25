Covid-19 – The health report on Sunday, October 24 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

Find the health report on the departments of Hautes-Pyrénées, Gers, Haute-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Landes on Sunday, October 24.

Occitania

Hautes-Pyrenees

In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (- 1). 1,119 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 3 patients in intensive care (- 1). 237 people lost their lives in the (stable) hospital.

The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 32.6 against 35.7 yesterday

Gers

In the department of Gers, 8 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 546 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

The incidence rate in the Gers: 30 against 35.8 yesterday

Haute-Garonne

In the Haute-Garonne department, 137 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6,317 people were able to return to their (stable) home. 17 people are currently in intensive care (stable). 909 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).





The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 38 against 35.8 yesterday

New Aquitaine

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 51 patients are currently hospitalized (stable). 2352 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 1 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 516 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 81.1 against 79.9 yesterday

Landes

In the Landes department, 7 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,029 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable).

Landes incidence rate: 43.9 against 37.6 yesterday

Follow-up of positive tests to October 21

Hautes-Pyrénées: 17

Gers: 12

Haute-Garonne: 111

Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 92

Landes: 35

In France