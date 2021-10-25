Covid-19: “The situation is at risk on the island”

This is the worrying observation made by the regional health agency (ARS), given the evolution of various indicators at the local but also national level. The onset of winter and the temptation to return to normal life are additional sources of concern



Trends which remain favorable but worrying signals which are the subject of very close monitoring.

Obviously, nothing is ever taken for granted and all scenarios are possible with the Covid-19.

“Today we are witnessing a resumption of viral circulation in the European level and on certain portions of the national territory. In Great Britain, for example, we are seeing a marked increase in the number of daily cases as well as hospitalizations “, warns Marie-Hélène Lecenne, Managing Director of the regional health agency (ARS) of Corsica.

Across the island, the situation fluctuates from week to week. The Covid-19 is always present, alternates small outbreaks and juggles with the numbers.

“Between October 11 and 17, the regional incidence rate is 55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, that is to say above the alert threshold. This means that we are not experiencing a decrease , nor a stabilization of the situation. This rate is increasing again in Haute-Corse, ie 41 per 100,000 inhabitants against 25 the previous week. -South”, details the general manager.

More than double

In this setting, there is also a disturbing indicator among all. “Regarding the over 65s, in other words our most fragile population, the incidence rate has more than doubled”, she notes.

In addition, it is a relative confidence that one is tempted to place in the collected data. “We also note a decrease in the screening rate which suggests an underestimation of the incidence rate. The less we screen, the fewer cases we observe “, she comments.

According to the official, the vaccination booster campaign open since early September, for nursing home residents, people over 65 years of age and those with comorbidities as well as health professionals is struggling to take off. Which is an additional source of concern.

To date, only 9% of 65-74 year-olds and 25% of 75-year-olds and over have recalled, whereas 89% and 78% respectively have benefited from a complete and therefore eligible scheme. Even if the news is rather encouraging on the side of nursing homes where 79% of eligible residents have recalled.

All of these parameters, to be sure, could at one time or another have a decisive impact on the trajectory of the epidemic. “At this point, we can say that the situation on the island is at risk if we do not make a number of individual and collective efforts.”





Once again, these are the “people weakened by age or comorbidities” who are on the front line. A reality which, again, hovers the specter of “hospital pressure”.

Covid hospitalizations “thedue to the insufficient vaccination coverage of those over 65 and to the fact that they contract the virus “, could increase tension within the hospital. At the same time, we can anticipate a dynamic linked to the reappearance of seasonal influenza.. “She is back in Europe and on the continent. During the winter of 2020-2021, the barrier measures observed in order to curb the Covid had stifled the circulation of the influenza virus. However, this is no longer the case today”, she notes.

Barrier gestures

The bronchiolitis is an increasingly pressing threat that still weighs on the hospital system and more particularly on pediatric services. “We are dealing with an early phenomenon this year”, we raise. In the island, in addition, the decline in hospitals linked to Covid is much slower than in the rest of the territory. It’s a fact, we start from above. “Until last week, we were the first region, except for Overseas France, to post high occupancy rates”, deplores the manager.

This pole position results from the combination of at least two factors: post-season tourism with its procession of various accidents, additional admissions at the beginning of September of Covid patients, in particular in Bastia. “We still have a significant number of Covid patients in hospitals in the broad sense”, considers Marie-Hélène Lecenne.

Under these conditions, at the onset of winter, while we move more in a closed environment, it has included on the agenda the return to elementary barrier gestures: wearing a mask in certain circumstances and ventilating the premises. supporting. “These behaviors, effective in limiting the transmission of many diseases, must be integrated into our daily existence in a sustainable way. All the more so as they make it possible to easily protect those around us. It is a small individual effort. for a big collective issue “, she continues.

At the same time, the director of the ARS of Corsica insisted on the need to accelerate the vaccination booster campaign.

By October 20, 16% of the affected population had received their booster dose.

At the same time, 54,300 people have yet to be vaccinated across the island. 72% of the general population is vaccinated against 77% in mainland France. 85% of Corsicans over 65 are vaccinated.

Their continental counterparts are 91%.