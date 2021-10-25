Crockery, lawn, school … How much money do parents give teenagers for these tasks?

How are these tasks carried out by teens at home “valued”? And what are the most popular missions? A study takes stock.

What could be better than a small financial carrot to encourage a teenager to do some chores at home or to improve his school results? But which carrot for which mission? A study * by Pixpay (a payment card for 10-18 year olds) attempts to answer these questions.

Concretely, 29% of parents are ready to give money to their teenager against the achievement of missions that can bring in an average of 6.80 euros.

Unsurprisingly, adolescents are called upon above all for household chores. Cleaning, cooking or even mowing the lawn represent nearly 8 out of 10 missions which can give rise to a “reward”. A reward that can reach on average 5.38 euros.

Getting good grades pays off the most

Precisely, you can cook for 8.90 euros, or do the housework for 8.50 euros, doing the dishes only brings in 3.28 euros on average, setting the table: 2.43 euros and taking out the trash 3.90 euros . For lack of anything better, or to round off the ends of the month, we can turn to the garden (mowing, watering, weeding …) for 4.70 euros.

Remuneration for missions entrusted to teenagers © Pixpay

Daily tasks are the least well paid by parents. “A ranking unchanged from last year. However, this kind of task is an integral part of daily family life and for many parents, it does not deserve remuneration”, we can read.





Moreover, all these household chores do not come back at the same rate. Teenagers are primarily called upon for cleaning (58%: laundry, storage, garbage cans, etc.) followed by the kitchen (23%: table and dishes), the garden (10%: mowing, watering, weeding) and other tasks domestic (9%: DIY, car cleaning, shopping, etc.).

It is indeed the objectives linked to schooling that allow teenagers to touch the most with an average of 18.70 euros, which is three times more than good behavior (6.40 euros).

Boy / girl stereotypes

The emphasis is clearly on grades: 75% of school assignments aim to motivate teens to get good grades. This objective becomes the mission best paid by parents: no less than 22.40 euros, i.e. double the amount of 2020 (11.40 euros).

In the same vein, reading books regularly is rather “well paid” with 9.70 euros on average.

The study also underlines the difference between girls and boys, thus the missions related to the behavior are more proposed to the boys than to the girls (14% against 10%), and vice versa for the missions related to the household (80% against 76%). .

“Even if the disparities are not so important, they are always present … All the more so as they are sometimes felt in the remuneration of the missions: it is thus for the education (17.50 uros against 18.28) “, can we read.

*: study carried out on users of the Pixpay application and on a total of 5,671 missions planned in the Pixpay application by parents and carried out by their teenagers for remuneration. Analysis period: April 20, 2021 – July 19, 2021.