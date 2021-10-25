Cyril Hanouna (Touche Pas à Mon Poste) in a relationship with a columnist? Big news is falling

If the audiences of Touche Pas à Mon Poste were a hit this week, we imagine that those of the days to come will be even stronger! The reason ? An incredible info has just been released on Cyril Hanouna! According to information from the Instagram account @shayaratv, the star host of the PAF is in a relationship with a columnist from Touche Pas à Mon Poste. And this columnist would be Kelly Vedevolli! Contacted by an internet user, @shayaratv also lets it be known that they have been together for 2 years now. A little further down in this article, we let you discover his stories to better understand.





And as you can read, Kelly Vedovelli would be really in love with Cyril Hanouna. To the point that she would have made a depression, because she would like to formalize their relationship. The pretty blonde would also like to have more face to face moments with Baba. And obviously in the show, everyone would be aware of their love story!

Obviously dear meltnyauts, this information should be taken with very big tweezers! We imagine, moreover, that Cyril Hanouna will speak about this rumor during the daily tomorrow evening. This is when we will know a little more about this story. But first, know that Benjamin Castaldi recently swung in the middle of TV.