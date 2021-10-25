Daesh member tried for letting Yazidi girl die

VERDICT – Woman, then 24, let 5-year-old girl die of thirst in direct sunlight as she enslaved her in Iraq

It is one of the first trials in the world to prosecute a war crime against the Yazidis. This Monday, German justice delivers its verdict against a former member of Daesh accused of letting a girl die of thirst. Reduced to slavery in Iraq, the little one belonged to the Yazidi community, a Kurdish-speaking minority persecuted and enslaved by jihadists from 2014. After two and a half years of proceedings, this German accused in particular of war crimes and murder, Jennifer Wenisch, 30 years, faces life imprisonment.





Originally from Lohne, in Lower Saxony (north-west), she had gone to Iraq to join “her brothers”, as she explained to the bar of the Munich court. For several months, she patrolled there, armed, within the morality police in Fallujah and Mosul. This force notably ensured respect for the rules of dress and behavior set by the jihadists.

Dead woman tied to a window in the sun

In the summer of 2015, she and her then-husband Taha Al-Jumailly, currently on trial in Frankfurt in parallel proceedings, bought a five-year-old girl and her mother from the Yazidi minority from a group of prisoners in order to exploit them as slaves (…) Read more on 20minutes

