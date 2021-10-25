Dead by Daylight, patch 5.3.0: a long-awaited rebalance and a Halloween surprise are coming to the game

Dead By Daylight patch 5.3.0 “Hour of the Witch” introduces many tweaks and a special Halloween event “The Midnight Grove”. We will detail the content of this update and this event available until November 4th.

What’s new in the Dead by Daylight Halloween event?

In more than five years of existence, Dead by Daylight has built up a small but also very loyal fanbase, which guaranteed the game a lifespan that many thought was unexpected. The survival horror game developed by Behavior Interactive is a multiplayer game that lets you choose between playing one of the four remaining survivors or playing yourself as the monster stalking the group.

The developers therefore regularly continue to enrich the content of the game between additional content and patches that change the balance of the game. This time around, the new Dead By Daylight patch 5.3.0 comes with a Halloween event that we will detail you in the following lines :

Patch 5.3.0 “Hour of the Witch” from Dead By Daylight brings a new survivor, Mikaela reid. The latter is a “modern witch” who likes to confront occult rituals, divination and other mysterious incidents. She is able to alter the game thanks to her supernatural abilities and has three personal skills: Clairvoyance, Blessing: Circle of Healing and Blessing: Shadowwalk.

On top of that, the developers seem to have responded to the many complaints from players regarding the totems of blessing. These are no longer cumulative and converting a Bewitched Totem into a Blessing Totem now takes a full 24 seconds and the base radius of these benefits has been reduced by 4 meters.





Dead By Daylight brings a bunch of tweaks to 14 killers in the game but the biggest modification concerns the hatch. Originally called “Black Lock”, the hatch is one of two potential ways for Survivors to escape the killer in the game. Its appearance depends on the number of generators repaired but also on the number of survivors still alive. From now on, the hatch only appears if there is only one survivor still present on the map. This means that it is now useless to camp in front of a trap door and that it can only be a last resort at the end of the game.

This Dead By Daylight update is therefore accompanied by a Halloween event “The Midnight Grove” which brings several innovations for players until November 4. During this event, pumpkins can appear anywhere on the map, but usually can be found at unused totem spawn points. Both survivors and killers can destroy these pumpkins. They grant them additional blood points, even buffs or debuffs.

Many free blood points are to be collected during The Midnight Grove. The generators are sometimes decorated with Halloween pumpkins and the hooks give off an orange aura, instead of the usual red. Interacting with each of them brings additional blood points, knowing that they are limited to one million.

The event also offers everything a bunch of cosmetic items (held by Mikaela Reid or the Doctor), charms (black cat and black witch, specter under the sheets) or even a single sign-on reward of 666,666 blood points for anyone who dares to explore the Kingdom of the Entity.

