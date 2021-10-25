Demolished by grief, Bernard Montiel shatteringly attacks Cyril Hanouna

Rarely, a columnist of TPMP will not have moved the public at this point! What happened to make Bernard Montiel crack at this point?

Emotion alert to TPMP!

As we can see in the video above, Bernard Montiel plays with his image. Indeed, since he is a columnist at TPMP, it makes us go from laughter to tears. This close friend of Brigitte Macron often has shattering revelations to make about his star friends. We remember in particular that it was he who had thrown the name of the new darling of Laetitia Hallyday. Disappointed by his attitude with the children of Taulier, he was one of the first to get to know her. However, he never gives details about his love life. Modest, he wishes to keep the shards of his broken heart to himself. What happened to make it come to this?

You miss only one being …

Our colleagues from Gala had the chance to meet Bernard Montiel during his vacation. After an eventful season at TPMP, he is counting on these holidays to be able to relax. A few months before the presidential election, Cyril Hanouna trusts him to give the point of view that makes all the difference. During this unpublished interview, he tells us why he never talks to Baba or in his many radio broadcasts. He prefers to listen to others rather than to express himself on his own dismay. ” My rule is not to bother anyone with my problems. When I am sad, I take it upon myself to hide it (…) It is perhaps a kind of pretension, moreover, to want to be above that. “

Very nice article on @bernard_montiel in the magazine @GALAfr 👏 The passage where he talks about his parents moved me. 🙏 The last sentence of the article is beautiful. Education: the basics. Know how to say: hello, sorry, please and thank you. It gets lost. Article to read 👍👏😘🙏 pic.twitter.com/zn00vGEMGQ – Virginie MIRA-AYGLON (@ Virginiedu01) August 24, 2021

Suddenly he remembers his mother and begins to lose face. His last years with her were a nightmare for him. “She didn’t recognize me. I kept the images cold, hard. The example which he will use to illustrate his own arouses unease. How horrible it must have been to go on living after that! ” Her gaze when she tapped behind the glass of the establishment where she was locked up because otherwise she would get lost, I will never forget her. ”

Forever in his thoughts

Very quickly, he realizes that he is revealing himself too much and tries to make up for it as best he can. ” Really, how can we share this? Since the death of the one he loved so much, he has taken a radical decision. ” I don’t go to any funerals, even those close to me. The notion of absence is so violent for me that I prefer to hide it. “

The one who took over from Benjamin Castaldi just before TPMP certifies it to us. He will never be able to tell his fans about his mother. Maybe concealed modesty? Always there for his friends, this eternal benevolent expects nothing in return. What greatness of soul!





And there is the drama at TPMP!

So, when Cyril Hanouna will set foot in the dish, he will react in a sensational way. Just before Lou Pernaut’s arrival, Baba went around the table to find out about the profession of the parents of these chroniclers. After the joke of one of them who made us believe that she was Ingrid Chauvin’s daughter, Bernard Montiel takes the floor.

Bernard Montiel begins by approaching his father. The latter was a railway worker. Cyril Hanouna should have known that it was indelicate to continue to delve into the past of his columnist. With tears in his eyes, the camera focused on him, forced and forced, he understands that crisp information is expected on mother. ” Nothing. She was a laundry maid at the end of her life. In a fraction of a second Baba realizes that he has crossed the line. He perceives his friend’s discomfort and very quickly offers the floor to Isabelle Morini-Bosc. Phew, at least, the former presenter of Video Gag can blow. He will not have to give more details to the curious!

Ouch it stings!

And you, what do you think, dear reader ofObjeko ? Does Baba go too far in what he asks his columnist friends? More than ever, the editorial staff sends many kind thoughts to Bernard Montiel. Let’s cross our fingers that he soon finds a shoulder to cry on in order to relieve his demons!



