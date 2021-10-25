Denis Villeneuve promises more action and less talk for the future

Director Denis Villeneuve teases the sequel to the movie Dune, which promises more action sequences and less introductory chatter.

If he’s already put on the eccentric’s velvet jacket and top hat Wonka for the next spin-off of Charlie and the chocolate factory, Timothée Chalamet has not yet had confirmation that he will one day put on Paul Atréides’ armor for the continuation of the recent adaptation of Dune. No confirmation, but a virtual certainty despite everything.

Despite space opera’s lukewarm (but decent) box office results for its US launch, the director can hardly be faulted for taking the sequel for granted when Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff speaks up. -same as Dune 2 as obvious.

Guess who’s back?

In a recent interview with Fandango, the director therefore continued to teaser the rest of his sci-fi fresco. He notably promised that after the inevitably more introductory and chatty first part, the sequel will focus more on the action, to offer an immense spectacle of cinema and science fiction:

“I have laid the foundations and the foundations of the universe, it is done now. I no longer need to expose most of this world. So now I can just have fun making movies. What I will say is I think if such a thing ever happens [ndlr : une seconde partie] it will be a cinematic feast. I mean, that’s the wrong word. I apologize. I will say it will be a cinematic blast for me. I think I could create something a lot more built on cinematic action and less on speech.“





Zendaya

In addition to the battle teased in the flashbacks, we know that this sequel, if it is validated, will focus more on the character of Chani played by Zendaya, which we have mostly seen idling in the sand on a few shots. In addition to Timothée Chalamet and his playing partner, the cast should also recall Rebecca Ferguson in the role of Dame Jessica, but also Javier Bardem to replay Stilgar or even Stellan Skarsgård to slip back into the opulence of Baron Harkonnen.

It only remains to wait for the officialization of Warner, which must probably monitor HBO Max audiences under the microscope before giving the green light.