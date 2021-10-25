Dimitri Payet equates Saint-Etienne supporters with Marseilles ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE





Dimitri Payet returned to the incidents that occurred during the Classico last night. The opportunity to mention the incidents of Friday evening in Saint-Etienne:

“I’m going to thank those who played the game, who were exemplary. Because you can’t put everyone in the same boat, you have to know how to make a difference. For others, unfortunately, I saw bottles, chargers, lighters, things I’ve seen against me before, I know what it is. We called for calm, myself, President Longoria. There are always some who can get out of hand . We cannot say that they are supporters of Olympique de Marseille. We know what we risk, we risk losing points. We must not cry if we miss one or two points at the end of the match. We can’t say that they love OM and support this club, because they can penalize us.

During the match, I was disillusioned, I don’t understand. We know we are expected, watched. I have already said it and I will say it again, we will need sanctions, real sanctions. We saw it in Saint-Etienne again this weekend, we can no longer accept that. Or then we have to wait until there is something extremely serious, it would be too late in my opinion. You have to make decisions. “