More

    Dimitri Payet equates Saint-Etienne supporters with Marseilles ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE

    Sports



    Dimitri Payet returned to the incidents that occurred during the Classico last night. The opportunity to mention the incidents of Friday evening in Saint-Etienne:

    “I’m going to thank those who played the game, who were exemplary. Because you can’t put everyone in the same boat, you have to know how to make a difference. For others, unfortunately, I saw bottles, chargers, lighters, things I’ve seen against me before, I know what it is. We called for calm, myself, President Longoria. There are always some who can get out of hand . We cannot say that they are supporters of Olympique de Marseille. We know what we risk, we risk losing points. We must not cry if we miss one or two points at the end of the match. We can’t say that they love OM and support this club, because they can penalize us.

    During the match, I was disillusioned, I don’t understand. We know we are expected, watched. I have already said it and I will say it again, we will need sanctions, real sanctions. We saw it in Saint-Etienne again this weekend, we can no longer accept that. Or then we have to wait until there is something extremely serious, it would be too late in my opinion. You have to make decisions. “


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleBugatti will soon reach the end of the Chiron adventure
    Next articleShortages of processors and graphics cards until 2023 according to Intel | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC