disaster for Anna (Maud Baecker), after her affair with Jim!

Anna’s crush, recently returned to Tomorrow belongs to us, for Jim, a mysterious and attractive photographer, risks costing him dearly, dearly. While Karim (Samy Gharbi who has thought of leaving the series) exulted with happiness at the idea of ​​having found his beautiful, even offering to have a child together, the last two weeks have precipitated the couple to the brink of break! In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast this Monday, October 25, Karim breaks up with Anna, after having surprised her in the company of Jim. If the young woman assures that this kiss was only “a moment of bewilderment “, she can’t help but be confused by Jim. She is no longer so sure that Karim (Samy Gharbi reveals having found love) is the man of her life. While Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin comments on Chloe and Alex’s flashback) advises her to take the time to think about it, Flore, on the contrary, suggests that she go after her crush on Jim. In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us Tuesday, October 26, Anna then gives him an appointment at the hotel but does not manage to make love with him, disturbed by his break-up with Karim.

Marjorie, Anna’s patient and Jim’s wife, wants to sue the hospital

But Anna is not at the end of her surprises. At the end of the episode, she will discover that Jim (who is Nicolas Baisin?) Is actually the husband of one of her new patients, Marjorie Collet, a woman who wants to consult her for couples therapy. . While Marjorie first shows up alone for the meeting, thinking that her husband will not come, Jim finally arrives all smiles in Anna’s office. The psychologist thus discovers, horrified, the truth! The start of a downward spiral for the heroine of Tomorrow belongs to us ? Without a doubt !





Because his patient will discover the truth about Anna and Jim, as revealed in an excerpt from an upcoming episode of Tomorrow is ours. In this video, Flore (why Anne Caillon kissed Sharon Stone) summons Anna to her office and tells her some bad news. Marjorie wants to sue the hospital because Anna is having an affair with her husband. “It’s rubbish, she’s completely crazy!, exclaims Anna. Karim came to tell me that she had put a handrail against me. ” Marjorie also claims that Anna and Jim’s affair has been going on for a long time. “Of course not, I met him not even two weeks ago, Anna defends herself. I didn’t know he was married, let alone one of my patients! I would never have engaged in a relationship with the guy of one of my patients, do you believe me anyway? “

Flore suspends Anna from her psychologist position

If Flore, her friend, believes her, the director of the hospital, she must make a decision, even if it is not cheerfully. “I have to suspend you, I have no choice “, Flore announces, adding that it is her role as “protect the hospital”. Anna can’t believe it! “But, what about me? Do you realize a little? In the eyes of others, that means that you agree with him!” But Flore cannot compromise the reputation of the hospital. “And my reputation, do you think about it? I’m starting my career as a shrink! If you do this to me, I would never get up from something like this!” According to Flore, this is only a temporary suspension, until this story settles down and Anna can resume her post. But the young woman is afraid: “No, this crazy girl is not going to stop there.”

“A sexy and relentless thriller for Anna and Karim” in Tomorrow belongs to us

After Victoire and the “Broken Heart” intrigue, which led to the doctor’s separation from Georges, Anna and Karim are now at the center of this new scripted arch of Tomorrow belongs to us, titled “Passions”. Fans of the Kanna couple, already disturbed since the launch of the series, will have to hang on, as the announcement on his Facebook account Marc Kressman, artistic producer of the series: “PASSIONS …! This is the title of the new storyline of Tomorrow belongs to us which starts tomorrow: romantic passions, clandestine relationship, jealousy and necessarily crimes of passion. A sexy and relentless thriller for Anna and Karim! “