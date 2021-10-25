discover the differences between PC and PS5 versions

A few months before the PC release of God of War, Youtubeur Cycu1 published a video in which he compares the graphics of the two versions. Contrary to what one might have thought, the PC version of the game does not stand out clearly from its comrade. However, we note better management of light and contrasts.

Last week, Sony announced a major event: God of War, the latest in the cult saga, arrives on January 14, 2022 on PC. The PlayStation exclusives having been entitled to this port are few, if we omit the possibility of going through the PS Now. Suffice to say that the small world of video games is in love with seeing the Japanese firm opening up more and more to other platforms, after the notable releases of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.





However, players will have to wait for a remastered version on PS5, if ever there is one. Although it seems very likely, Santa Monica has yet to communicate on the subject. For the moment, we must therefore be satisfied with the PS4 version boosted by the next-gen console. Thus, the graphics of the game are expected to be actually better on PC. In fact, not really.

The PC version of God of War won’t be a revolution

Be careful, the PC version is not a total failure either. Far from it: the environments and textures are sublimated, and the colors are more vibrant than ever. That said, the difference with the PS5 version is rather minimal. We note a slight improvement in light as well as more marked contrasts. But if you already own the game on PlayStation, it is not worth buying the PC version to enjoy better graphics.

Let us note all the same that Cycu1, the Youtubeur at the origin of the comparative video below, used the respective images of the two trailers of the game and not of the gameplay images. Once is not custom, results may vary depending on configurations. Better to wait until you have the game in your hands to get a better idea. As a reminder, the PC port will cost € 49.99 and will support DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.