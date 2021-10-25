Discovery of jewelry and a large sum of money on a plane

Jewelry and a large sum of money in euros were discovered, Sunday, October 24, 2021, in a plane of the Algerian airline Air Algérie. This real treasure was found by an air hostess, said the Arabic-language newspaper Ennahar, which reported the information.

“Carefully concealed”, this booty consists of 3 kg of gold jewelry and a sum of money, the amount of which is estimated at 96,000 euros. The discovery was made by an air hostess before the plane took off for Dubai, the same source said. The flight attendant immediately alerted her officials who recovered the “loot”. An investigation was then launched to find the owner of these jewels and the money.





In all likelihood, this property was intended to be unlawfully transferred abroad for criminal purposes. It would be a traffic operation which was aborted, thanks to the vigilance of this flight attendant. The investigations initiated by the security services will certainly lift the veil on this affair.

As a reminder, another traffic case rocked Air Algérie a few days ago. Four Air Algeria stewards were the subject of an arrest warrant issued against them by the French authorities. The four individuals of the flight crew of the Algerian company are accused of complicity in the delivery of cell phones stolen in France and transferred to Algeria.