Donald Trump’s son violently attacks Alec Baldwin to better defend the carrying of arms

Shopdonjr.com screenshot On his online store, Donald Trump’s son has put up for sale this t-shirt featuring the slogan “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin does”.

UNITED STATES – Friends of good taste, go your way. Since October 21, the United States and in particular Hollywood have been mourning the death of Halyna Hutchins, killed in an apparently accidental shooting of Alec Baldwin on the set of the western Rust in New Mexico. A tragedy which left the 63-year-old actor “devastated” and which revived the passionate debate on the right to bear arms across the Atlantic, especially on film sets, where they are generally real pistols and rifles loaded with guns. blank cartridges that are used. But beyond the tributes to the 42-year-old director of photography and the messages of sadness shared within the entertainment industry, the affair also rekindled the resentment of the detractors of Alec Baldwin, an actor who among others shone in recent years playing a particularly stupid Donald Trump on the parody show “Saturday Night Live”. “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin does” Thus, the eldest son of the former President of the United States, Donald Jr., in recent days has multiplied the publications that ridiculed the drama experienced by Alec Baldwin and the entire team of Rust. And this until selling on his online store a t-shirt available for women and men with the slogan “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin does” (Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People, in English).

A piece sold for $ 27.99 and that Donald Trump Jr. even staged on social networks by posting a montage in which Alec Baldwin wears the infamous t-shirt (all in a photograph taken by a paparazzi immediately after the drama).

One example among many of the offensive led by supporters of Donald Trump since the accident in Rust to both criticize Alec Baldwin and defend the carrying of weapons, guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, but regularly questioned by the progressive camp in the face of the number of tragedies caused by the circulation of firearms , such as the killings in schools. A conservative offensive against the actor Donald Trump Jr. has in this regard shared several memes on his Instagram account, in which Alec Baldwin is accused of a possible desire to “blame his gun” for the drama instead of taking responsibility for it, or which show a Donald Trump pretending to shoot a rifle and who would prepare ”To play Alec Baldwin on ‘Saturday Night Live’”.