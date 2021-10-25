Dune: A reassuring start in North America

More than a month after its release here, Dune hit North American theaters as well as on HBO Max on Friday. The first figures for the Box Office have fallen, and they are quite reassuring.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune scooped up # 1 in the US Box Office this weekend, generating $ 40.1 million according to the analysis firm Exhibitor Relations. A more than correct start, especially when you know that the film is simultaneously released on the SVOD HBO Max service. This brings the film’s total revenue to about 220 million of dollars in the world according to CNET, and lets look at the sequel with optimism. This boot is also the best for a film by Denis Villeneuve across the Atlantic, as well as for the Warner during the pandemic.

If he stays far enough away from Venom: Let There Be Carnage (90 million the first weekend) and Fast & Furious 9 (70 million) across the Atlantic, Dune remains a global success, and denies the theory according to which the work of Frank Herbert could not fit properly on the big screen. An idea that had also been broadcast for The Lord of the Rings before Peter Jackson did it in the early 2000s. The start of Dune in North America is important, because Denis Villeneuve had declared that the start of the sequel would depend in part on this launch. A failure could therefore have visibly endangered the rest of the adventure. Currently, Dune is accessible in a little over 4,000 American theaters, which is about 70% of the total.



