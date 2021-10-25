Ed Sheeran tested positive for Covid-19 after stint in The Voice, production reacts

Two days after its passage in The Voice to participate in the final of the program, Ed Sheeran announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. The production of the telecrochet reacts.
Last Friday night, Ed sheeran had traveled from the United Kingdom to support the finalists of The Voice All-Stars. Announced as an exceptional guest on the show presented by Nikos Aliagas, the star had performed his last two hits on stage. But now, back in his country, the singer announces on his social networks that he has tested positive for Covid-19. A blow for the one who has to cancel all his trips, a few days before the release of his new album.
The production had a strict sanitary protocol
“Hi guys. A quick note to tell you that I unfortunately tested positive for Covid“, he wrote on his Instagram account over the weekend. Therefore, the interpreter of Shape of you is forced to confine himself for several days so as not to infect other people. Nevertheless, as Ed Sheeran was on the set of The Voice, some people present on site may unfortunately find themselves in the same situation as him. Contacted by our colleagues from 20 minutes, the production ensures that the singer “had a valid health pass, like anyone on the set“. In addition, the sanitary protocol put in place by ITV Studios for the recording was strict and “with a application of barrier gestures.“
ITV Studios takes precautions
Even if everyone has presented a valid health pass to access the plateau of The Voice, the teams still prefer to take precautions and specify that everyone who came into contact with Ed Sheeran was made aware: “Even if they are not contact cases, we recommended that they be tested“, specifies the production box. Moreover, during its passage in The Voice, the international star sang Bad Clothes with Terence James. In this regard, the production specifies that “will be tested today (this Monday)“. But, we also learn that the finalist had already contracted the virus”a few weeks ago.“