Elephants born defenseless after genetic mutation linked to poaching

New proof of the consequences of human activity on the planet. Poaching has a direct effect on the DNA of animals, reports new elephant-centric study Vox relayed by Slate.

The scientific report, published this Friday in the journal Science, studied the elephants of Mozambique for many months. In this country, pachyderms are hunted for their tusks, which are highly prized on the black market, especially in Asia. During the civil war (1976-1992), it was the sale of ivory that allowed opponents to finance the conflict. The elephant population in Gorongoza National Park has fallen by 90%.

A mutation already observed in humans

Researchers at Princeton University (United States) have noticed that between 1970 and 2000, the number of female elephants without tusks tripled. Female baby elephants born to mothers deprived of tusks did not have any either. “There is strong evidence of mutation of the X chromosome”, summarizes Robert Pringle, co-author of the study.





The pachyderms would thus naturally get rid of these appendages which make them the target of poaching. The gene that mutated and that was at the origin of the growth of the tusks is the same one that blocked the development of our maxillary lateral incisors, note Slate. The genetic mutation is therefore not aberrant, since it has already occurred in humans.

Problem: this DNA evolution only occurs in females for now. However, elephants still have a great need for their tusks on a daily basis. In addition to poaching per se, this genetic mutation therefore threatens the entire species. According to the WWF, more than 20,000 elephants are killed each year by poachers in search of ivory.