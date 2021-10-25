Ember Lab confirms the commercial success of Kena: Bridge of Spirits

As journalist Jason Schreier explains in an article for Bloomberg, the then inexperienced independent studio was put into secrecy about the PlayStation 5 and received development kits more than a year before the console was announced at public. Delay requires, it is on this console and not on PS4 that the game will finally be put forward.

A month after the game’s release on PS5, PS4 and the Epic Games Store, it’s unclear how many copies of Kena have been sold but Ember Lab confirms that development costs have already been reimbursed and that the authors are “pleasantly surprised“by the numbers.”Sony is happy“Says Josh Grier. It must be said that the game shone in the ranking of downloads of PS5 games in September, ranking third in the United States and outright first in Europe. Recall that a box edition arrives on November 19.





Another confirmation is that the Ember Lab studio now intends to devote itself entirely to the production of video games. “We will not return to advertise“, confirms Josh Grier. For his second title, Ember Lab explains that he does not necessarily want to make a sequel to Kena but wants to continue in a register close to this narrative action-adventure game.

Jason Schreier’s article also confirms that Sony Interactive Entertainment’s initial plans were to unveil the PS5 in early summer 2020 at an event in New York, just as the PS4 was unveiled at the PlayStation Meeting at the start. 2013. As is known, the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans and the PS5 was finally unveiled on June 11, 2020 as a recorded program.