Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate the Dreyfus museum in the house of Emile Zola, father of the “J’accuse”

Emmanuel Macron goes to Médan (Yvelines) on Tuesday October 26 to inaugurate the first museum dedicated to the Dreyfus affair, installed in the home of Emile Zola, defender of Alfred Dreyfus and father of the famous I accuse published in L’Aurore.

This place of memory, which opens its doors to the public on October 28, wants to perpetuate the memory of Emile Zola and the Dreyfus affair, victim of a judicial and anti-Semitic plot dating from 1894. The captain was finally rehabilitated in 1906

It presents more than 500 documents (objects, manuscripts, photographs, songs, light projections, brochures, posters, leaflets, etc.) intended to perpetuate the memory of the‘”Case”.

It is also Thursday that the Zola house reopens, the majestic villa restored after ten years of work, acquired by the writer in 1878 and where he wrote many of his greatest works.

The creation of this museum and the restoration of the villa were mainly financed by the businessman Pierre Bergé, companion of the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, as well as the Foundation for the memory of the Shoah and the Interministerial Delegation for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (Dilcrah).





The establishment will mainly receive schoolchildren to deal with questions of “anti-Semitism, racism and exclusion, the functioning of justice, the role of the media and social networks, the place of intellectuals in democracy”, explained to Parisian Louis Gautier, president of the Maison Zola-Musée Dreyfus association.

The committed writer and journalist who launched the famous I accuse had acquired this house on the banks of the Seine thanks to the copyright of L’Assommoir in May 1878. In three years, he had made a vast estate where he led a rural life with a vegetable garden, farm and greenhouses.

In 2002, for the centenary of his death, President Jacques Chirac brought to Médan the homage of the Nation to Emile Zola, by insisting on his still current struggles. Since the writer’s death in 1902, a tribute has been paid to him every year in October in the gardens of his house.