emulation is already going to 8K

The emulation of the Nintendo Switch continues to emulate. We are now talking about an ability to emulate games in 8K thanks to an option to scale the definition.

At the beginning of October, the Nintendo Switch emulation made a name for itself by allowing the launch of games just marketed with better graphics quality and better performance than on the Nintendo Switch. A serious problem for a console still being marketed. Worse, it would thus be possible to pirate games from third-party publishers and play them on PC while the PC version of these games was not piratable, in particular thanks to Denuvo protection.





The Nintendo Switch problems don’t end there.

Yuzu emulator is now targeting 8K

Among the Nintendo Switch emulators for PC, Yuzu seems to be the most popular and the best maintained today. This emulator is developed through a Patreon support program that allows some to access new functions before anyone else. This weekend, the latest version of Yuzu introduced an important novelty: a new Resolution Scaler.

This function allows to stretch the rendering definition of a Switch game to very high definitions. Thus, a game that was running in 720p or 900p on Nintendo Switch, can be expressed in 4K, or even in 8K. While the latest rumors still point to the design of a Nintendo Switch console that would be compatible with a 4K display, which the OLED Switch’s dock could theoretically allow, the PC emulation would already be taken to the next level.

This change for the emulator will also correct many graphics problems. Only two titles are incompatible with this new rendering method. These are Crash Bandicoot 4 and Paper Mario The Origami King.

It is difficult to know how Nintendo could react to the evolution of the development of emulators. Remember that the creation of an emulator is perfectly legal, it is the downloading or sharing of copies of commercial games that is illegal.