Energy: Europe takes a stand for nuclear and gas

The EU needs nuclear and gas, as “stable sources of energy”, declared Friday the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, after a summit where the Twenty-Seven brought, according to Paris, “broad” support for the civilian atom.

While the EU must drastically reduce its CO2 emissions to fight climate change, “it is obvious that we need more clean renewable energies”, such as wind and solar, which offer “a lot of independence “to the continent at a time when gas prices are soaring,” said the head of the European executive at a press conference. But “alongside (renewables), we need a stable source of energy: nuclear and, during a transition period, of course, gas,” she added. Nuclear power plants have the advantage of emitting almost no CO2 into the atmosphere.

The European Commission must propose before the end of the year a list of energies considered as virtuous for the climate, known as “green taxonomy”. This classification will make it easier for recognized sectors to access capital within the framework of “green finance”, giving them a crucial competitive advantage.





The thorny issue of waste storage



“Never has such clear and broad support for the need to use nuclear energy to achieve our climate objectives been expressed” among the member states, welcomed Friday President Emmanuel Macron, while France preparing to relaunch the construction of nuclear power plants.

He said the Commission had “reiterated its commitment” to publish its classification in the legal form of a delegated act, which could include gas and nuclear, “by the end of the year”. “A very large majority of Member States” wanted to include both gas and nuclear in the taxonomy, a European diplomat told AFP on Thursday evening.



In the context of the gas price crisis, ten EU states led by France had published, in mid-October, a column supporting nuclear power. Other countries such as Germany, Austria and Luxembourg are fiercely opposed to it, pinpointing the problem of the very long-term storage of radioactive waste.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended her last European summit, appeared Friday evening to prepare the ground for a compromise by Germany on this issue. “Delegated acts (…) constitute a very special form of legal implementation which does not give Member States much scope to oppose it. Unless, in the end, 20 countries are against”, a she explained during a press conference. In early October, European Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis had already defended nuclear power at a meeting of EU finance ministers, calling for recognition of its role “as low-carbon energy in our effort” reduction in CO2 emissions.