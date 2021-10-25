Erdogan gives up expelling 10 Western ambassadors

The Turkish president had threatened to expel 10 Western diplomats because of their support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Western ambassadors in Turkey have “Retreated” and “Will be more careful in the future”Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, who gave up expelling the 10 diplomats threatened because of their support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. “Our intention was not to create a crisis”, but to protect the sovereign rights of Turkey, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 10 ambassadors – the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden – called in a joint statement on October 18 for a “Fair and rapid settlement of the matter” Osman Kavala, deprived of his liberty since October 2017. This press release constituted a “attack” and an “insult” against Turkish justice, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech after the meeting of his government. “It was my duty as Head of State to provide the necessary response”, added the Turkish president, believing that “Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”.

Diplomats have “Retreated” and “Will be more careful in the future”, declared the Head of State at the end of a long meeting of his government, the contents of which were not revealed but during which, according to the observers, he was undoubtedly warned against the disastrous consequences of ‘a new international crisis. “Our intention was not to create a crisis but to protect our rights, our honor, our pride and our sovereign interests”, he hammered.

During the day, the 10 chancelleries concerned had started a de-escalation by means of press releases, in which they affirmed to act in “Conformity with the Vienna Convention and its article 41” which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of the host country. A declaration “Positively received” by the Turkish president, the official Anadolu news agency noted. This first sign of relaxation immediately caused a rise in the Turkish lira, which opened the day with a new fall.

Collision

Expelling 10 Western ambassadors and mostly allies, despite the differences, would have collided directly with two international meetings scheduled for the weekend: the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, the group of most industrialized countries, then the conference on the UN climate which opens Sunday in Scotland (United Kingdom). But Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to meet US President Joe Biden in Rome. Turkey is notably in the cold with Washington on contracts for F-35 fighter planes – paid and not delivered – and an order for parts for F-16 fighters. As well as the purchase of a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense system, despite its NATO membership.

For observers, it was mainly with this movement of mood “make diversion”Turkey is in the throes of an economic crisis, with an official inflation rate approaching 20% ​​and a currency in free fall of about 25% since the beginning of the year against the dollar. The day after the publication of their press release on Osman Kavala, the 10 ambassadors were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, the authorities judging “unacceptable” their approach.

Paris-born publisher and philanthropist Osman Kavala was detained in early October by an Istanbul court which found “Lack of new elements to set him free”. The 64-year-old man has always rejected the charges against him. He will appear again on November 26. In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered the “Immediate release” of the patron – in vain.