Erdogan gives up expelling ten Western diplomats

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given up expelling the ten Western ambassadors threatened because of their support for opponent Osman Kavala, he announced on Monday, saying that diplomats in Turkey had “backed down” and that ‘they “will be more careful in the future”.

“Our intention was not to create a crisis”, continued Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but to protect the sovereign rights of Turkey, he added.

“Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “just settlement. and quick of the affair ”Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and patron who has become one of the regime’s pet peeves, has been imprisoned for four years without trial.





This statement constituted an “attack” and an “insult” against the Turkish justice, affirmed Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech delivered after the meeting of his government. “It was my duty as Head of State to provide the necessary response”, added the Turkish president, estimating that “Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”.

An action “in accordance with the Vienna Convention”

“Their new statement shows that they have retreated”, judged Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the 10 countries concerned affirmed, by statements, to act in “conformity with the Vienna Convention and its article 41” which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of a host country.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered the expulsion “as quickly as possible” of the 10 diplomats, without this announcement being followed by an official notification to the states concerned.