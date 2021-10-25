Eruption of the volcano in La Palma: an impressive “lava fountain” gushes out after the collapse of the cone

The volcanic activity of Cumbre Vieja has experienced a resurgence in recent days. This Monday, October 25, it’s yet another “lava fountain” that surprised the inhabitants of La Palma in the Cannaries.

the Cumbre Vieja has not stopped spitting lava since September 19. This Monday, October 25, while the experts on the spot believed in a potential lull in volcanic activity, the volcano woke up more than ever. A new peak in intensity causing umpteenth lava flows was recorded on the island of La Palma in the Canaries this morning.

It is following many earthquakes that the cone (the eruptive mouth) of Cumbre Vieja has partially collapsed, causing impressive magmatic flows in its fall.

Lava “fountain”

The Volcanological Institute of the Canaries indicates today, at the beginning of the morning, the appearance of a “giant lava fountain“after the partial collapse of the cone. The images relayed on Twitter are spectacular. We can see the lava spout several meters high before falling back into a river of lava tumbling down the slope of the volcano.





A las 9:25 hora canaria un colapso parcial del cono deja expuesta una gran fuente de lava / at 9:25 canarian time a partial collapse of the cone exposes a giant lava fountain pic.twitter.com/8nLBRC8GZT – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 25, 2021

A few minutes earlier, the inhabitants observed around 9 a.m., an eruption causing a large plume of smoke.